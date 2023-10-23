An interior designer is holding a charity raffle.

Laura Longden Interiors is raising money for Mind, a mental health charity.

Owner of the business Laura said: “My intention was always to give back and do different fundraising for charities when I got the shop.

Laura Longden Interiors, in Westgate.

“I raised £150 recently for St Barnabas at my last event.

“I aim to pick a different charity every time.

“All you have to do is come to the shop and buy a raffle ticket on November 1 when I launch my Christmas stock!

“The shop will also be beautifully decorated, there will be mince pies and drinks and the raffle will be drawn at the end of the week!”

Two prizes are on offer. The top prize is a £50 voucher to spend in the shop, and the second prize is a voucher for a Sunday lunch for two at The Chequers in Woolsthorpe.

A gift from The Treat Kitchen is also up for grabs.

To buy a ticket, go to Lauren Longden Interiors in Westgate, Grantham.