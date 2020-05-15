International award for South Kesteven District Council after new technology helps improve services

South Kesteven District Council has won international acclaim after embracing new technology designed to help improve services for residents.

In an innovative public-private partnership SKDC has worked with global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to develop Intelligent Automation within council services.

The partnership has this week been named Newcomer of the Year in the annual Excellence in Connected-RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Awards presented by industry leader Blue Prism. It was up against candidates from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.