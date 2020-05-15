International award for South Kesteven District Council after new technology helps improve services
Published: 18:28, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 18:29, 15 May 2020
South Kesteven District Council has won international acclaim after embracing new technology designed to help improve services for residents.
In an innovative public-private partnership SKDC has worked with global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to develop Intelligent Automation within council services.
The partnership has this week been named Newcomer of the Year in the annual Excellence in Connected-RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Awards presented by industry leader Blue Prism. It was up against candidates from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
