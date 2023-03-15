An internationally-known actor and choreographer, who lived in Grantham, is searching for tapes he recorded as a teenager after he lost his original ones.

Paul Sadot is not only an actor but an international movement director. He has worked all over the world with the likes of Gucci and Nike.

He also choreographed the BAFTA nominated film ‘Northern Soul’ and the 1975’s music video for ‘Oh Caroline’.

Paul Sadot aged 11. (62989043)

Before his career took off, Paul lived in Grantham from 10 years old, where he attended Blessed Hugh Moore School, which no longer exists in the town.

Paul Sadot in the 1990's. (62997541)

At 17 years old, he “left Grantham with a thirst to see the world”.

During his time in town, Paul was a part of three electronic music groups, alongside the now famous house DJ Graeme Park, who also lived in Grantham. He was a leading figure in the founding of Manchester’s Hacienda Club.

Paul Sadot (left) and Graeme Park (right) rehearsing in the cellar of the Chequers in Grantham in 1979. (62989200)

The groups were named Eyeless Sight, Creep Shadow Creep and Prospect.

The pair, alongside other musicians, recorded one composition with each group and made about 50 tapes of each, which were sold in Grantham.

Paul Sadot peforming with Prospect at the Guildhall in Grantham in 1979. (62989088)

Paul unfortunately lost his tapes in 1997 after stuff was thrown out of his property in London at the time.

He is now searching for these tapes – as they signify the “beginning of my artistic career” – and wonders if anyone in Grantham may have a copy.

Paul added: “It would be fantastic and quite an emotional thing to recover one of those tapes.”

Paul Sadot lived in the Grantham in the 1970's. Photo: Irven Lewis (62997547)

Although Paul was not born in Grantham, his mother was born on the Earlesfield estate.

His father also remained here after his mother’s death, so Paul considers himself from the area.

He added: “Grantham has formed part of my life. I did a lot.

Paul on the set of a Nike shoot in China. Photo: Elaine Constantine (62997544)

“All-nighters, getting in trouble, performing with the groups and recording those tapes.”

With the groups, Paul performed at the Chequers, in Market Place, and also rehearsed there.

At 17 years old, he was originally working on an engineering apprenticeship at Grantham munitions factory BMARC.

Paul Sadot (crouched far left) alongside other apprentices at British MARCO in 1980. (62989214)

He said: “I left school when I was 15 as back in that day, if you were working class you hadn’t even heard of university.

“It wasn’t until I did my apprenticeship that I met someone from university and they asked why I was wasting my time there.

“I hated engineering. I was thinking of getting out of Grantham and travelling but travelling at the time wasn’t easy.

“The stage inspired me to leave. It showed me there was more beyond Grantham.”

Paul Sadot lived in the Grantham in the 1970's. Photo: Irven Lewis (62997547)

Since he left, he has never looked back and has since lived all around in places such as Brazil and Singapore.

Although his life has gone on leaps and bounds since leaving Grantham, being able to listen to these tapes again would be “really emotional” to Paul.

Paul performing capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian cultural practice of fight and dance. (62997756)

He added: “It would be an incredibly emotional time. It’s [the tapes] that are a part of my distant past.

“Music was what got me away from the mundane and the nine-to-five working life.”

Paul Sadot now. (62989083)

If anyone has a copy of a tape that Paul could have or listen to, they can get in touch with him by email at paulsadot@hotmail.com