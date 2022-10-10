More news, no ads

A Grantham woman was so pleased at the service she received from the staff at an internet business that she wrote a poem for them for National Poetry Day.

Brenda Bratherton wrote her poem entitled 'The EE Team' as a way of expressing her appreciation for the customer service she received from one of EE’s customer executives named Derek Gaffney.

An EE spokesperson said: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we can’t thank Brenda enough for writing the poem in recognition of the brilliant service she received from Derek.

Brenda Bratherton, who wrote the poem. (59843060)

"It made us all smile and shows we’re getting it right for our customers."

The poem reads:

The EE team are second to none,

I think they are my number one,

No matter what your query is,

They know the answer, know the biz.

Great customer service, At your call,

these gals and guys are on the ball,

No matter what you need to know,

EE is the way to go.

Derek Gaffney took my call today,

He helped me out, showed me the way,

I’ll always take my custom there,

Their service good, the prices fair.

My mobile phone and my internet,

I’ve got the best prices I can bet,

I wouldn’t swap my EE provider,

If you join EE you won't either.

I’ve been with EE for many years,

Their bills don’t bring me to tears,

Fair and efficient they actually care,

Phone 150 if you dare.