An internet provider has connected its first customer in the town.

YouFibre has announced that it has connected its first customer in Grantham, marking the occasion with a presentation of champagne and a year's free broadband for the lucky customer.

YouFibre, which offers speeds of up to 10,000Mbps compared to the average of 79.1Mpbs, also presented the customer with a year’s free YouMesh solution, which enables full Wi-Fi coverage in every room of the house.

Olcian Lewis was presented with a bottle of champagne. (59117794)

Olcian Lewis, YouFibre’s first customer in Grantham, said: “I signed up with YouFibre mainly for the faster speeds and affordable prices.

"Since I retired, I spend a lot of time at home streaming my favourite TV shows and movies, as well as surfing the internet, so reliable speeds are of great importance to me.

"I’m extremely pleased with the service I’ve received from YouFibre and I would certainly recommend them to anyone looking to save on bills but not compromising on quality.”

YouFibre offers a range of packages, starting at £22 per month with an average speed of 50Mbps, increasing to £45 per month for hyperfast broadband services, with speeds of up to 10,000Mbps.

To mark the occasion of reaching 10,000 customers, YouFibre recently announced an offer of six months free broadband for all new customers joining either the 500Mbps or 1000Mbps package, ending on September 30.

Ryan Battle, managing director of YouFibre, said: “We are excited to be entering Grantham on the next stage of our journey to bring fast, robust and reliable internet connectivity to the UK, empowering residents and businesses with the endless opportunities that an ultrafast internet connection provides.

"Whether it’s for an innovative business or a family looking for seamless streaming services, at YouFibre we’re committed to providing strong consistent speeds at affordable prices.”

YouFibre’s customers have given them an impressive 4.7 ‘Excellent’ rating on Trustpilot, with the most recent commenting: “Installation was simple and hassle free and the installers were extremely polite and helpful.

"We're achieving the speeds that were promised and now have reliable internet access right through the house which we weren't getting with our previous supplier. I would have no hesitation in recommending YouFibre.”