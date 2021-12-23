Internet users who share intimate photos of themselves are receiving blackmail demands for thousands of pounds.

Two incidents were reported to police covering the Grantham and Stamford area in the past week.

Many more are suspected to go unreported because of embarrassment attached.

Police have received reports of people being blackmailed over photos they shared

Insp Gary Stewart explained that the crimes happened after people engaged in an online conversation with someone who encouraged them to share intimate photos, or share access to the camera on their device.

They were then sent a copy of the compromising image - which included their identity - along with a demand for money.

In recent cases this has been as much as £5,000 with the demand payment be made in Google Play vouchers or similar 'online currency'.

Insp Gary Stewart has warned people not to share intimate photos

Insp Stewart said: "Many incidents of this type of crime go unreported but we have seen an increase in cases recently and had two reported to us in the past week.

"The nature of the threats can cause the victims, and those close to them, a lot of anguish and pain.

"My advice is not to engage in the exchange of intimate photos with a stranger, or with anyone you cannot wholly trust."