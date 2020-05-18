Home   News   Article

Grantham Journal talks to the man behind the SKDC Community Hub

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:30, 18 May 2020

When South Kesteven District Council prepared to launch a community hub to support the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis, there was one man perfect for the challenge.

With 27 years’ experience at SKDC covering a variety of roles, corporate operations lead Paul Stokes stepped up to the plate.

What began with just a handful of SKDC staff manning a couple of phones between them has turned into a crucial lifeline for so many of the community’s most vulnerable.

