When South Kesteven District Council prepared to launch a community hub to support the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis, there was one man perfect for the challenge.

With 27 years’ experience at SKDC covering a variety of roles, corporate operations lead Paul Stokes stepped up to the plate.

What began with just a handful of SKDC staff manning a couple of phones between them has turned into a crucial lifeline for so many of the community’s most vulnerable.