South Kesteven District Council have launched an investigation after fly-tippers dumped a "substantial" amount of rubbish on land near Fulbeck.

The council announced that they will be looking for evidence of the culprits before the waste is cleared up.

A post on their social media, alongside photos showing the huge pile of rubbish, urged anyone who has seen tipped rubbish, or can help with this particular investigation, to call them on 01476 406080.