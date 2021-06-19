Investigation into activities of Grantham Covid support group continues

An investigation is continuing into the activities of Covid support group GRACE after it was suspended from using St John’s Church, Spitalgate, as its base.

The rural dean of Grantham, Father Stuart Cradduck, is conducting an investigation for the church and will be meeting anybody who has concerns about the group’s activities later this month.

A spokesperson for the church said: “The group remains suspended from using the church following allegations around fund-raising and safeguarding activities.

“The activities of GRACE remain suspended from St John’s church as requested by the vicar and churchwardens of the parish until the present investigations which are being carried out reach their conclusions.

“As a representative of a separate organisation, the Rural Dean of Grantham Fr Stuart Cradduck is carrying out an independent investigation and alongside others and is grateful for the many people who have come forward to talk to him.”

Fr Stuart will be available to listen to people’s concerns, joys and stories about their experiences of GRACE at Grantham House on: Tuesday, 1pm to 3pm; Friday, June 25, 1pm to 3pm; and Saturday, June 26, 10am to noon.

Allegations have been reported to Lincolnshire Police but the force says it will not comment on any investigation at present.