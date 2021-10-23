An investigation has been launched after the vice chairman of a council made a racist comment during a public meeting.

Coun Ian Stokes (Con) used the expression while chairing a governance and audit committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council’s chamber on Wednesday afternoon (October 20). He has since apologised.

The committee meeting was open to the public and streamed on South Kesteven District Council’s YouTube channel. The video was temporarily removed by the council to edit out the racist comment.

Ian Stokes (52477792)

Coun Stokes, who is also vice-chairman of the council, made the racist comment about 30 minutes into the meeting.

In a tweet, South Kesteven District Council has announced that its monitoring officer spoke to Coun Stokes immediately after the comment was made and is investigating the incident.

The council said: "We at South Kesteven District Council take Wednesday’s incident extremely seriously and believe that racist language has no place in modern society."

Coun Stokes has also been suspended from the Conservative Group, pending an investigation by the Conservative Party and the results of the investigation by the monitoring officer.