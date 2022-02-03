Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council suspends those involved with potential breach of council housing allocation process, with investigation underway

By Matthew Taylor
-
Published: 13:42, 03 February 2022
 | Updated: 13:44, 03 February 2022

The district council has confirmed that an investigation into allegations of a potential breach in council housing allocation is ongoing.

South Kesteven District Council. (53133706)
An SKDC spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing into allegations regarding a potential breach of the council housing allocations process.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, and as a neutral act, South Kesteven District Council acted promptly by suspending those associated with this issue.

"The Council is unable to comment further at this stage."

