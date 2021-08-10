A Grantham woman died after making several calls to the police over her partner, an investigation by the New York Times has revealed.

Daniela Espirito Santo died after an assault by her boyfriend, who had been arrested, then released, by police.

Her boyfriend Julio Jesus was cleared of manslaughter in March but was jailed for assault.

Daniela Espirito Santo

The New York Times said Ms Santo's case was "emblematic of Britain’s failure to protect victims of domestic abuse".

The report gives an insight into police failings and raises questions about the decision by prosecutors to drop the manslaughter charge.

The Times obtained a confidential 106-page report compiled by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into Lincolnshire Police force’s handling of the case.

Friends and family gather in Wyndham Park to remember Daniela Espirito Santo with a balloon release. (46026590)

The report documents Ms Santo’s ever more desperate interactions with the police, revealing a haphazard response as her situation worsened.

It reveals that Ms Santos called police seven times in a year reporting her boyfriend for death threats and for trying to strangle her.

Two of those seven calls were made in the hours before her death in April 2020. He was taken into police custody but released, where he returned to her flat in Chestnut Grove, Grantham.

Soon afterwards, she called the police to report that he had assaulted her again but the dispatcher said the situation wasn't urgent, according to the New York Times investigation.

Flowers left outside flats in Chestnut Grove where the body of Daniella Espirito Santo was found

The report noted that some male officers felt sympathetic toward her partner before releasing him on bail, including one who said his “biggest concern” was the boyfriend’s mental health.

According to the New York Times, Lincolnshire Police refused to answer written questions, citing concerns about prejudicing a future inquest. A date has not yet been set for this to be held.

Earlier this year, friends and family gathered to release balloons marking the anniversary of Ms Santo's death.