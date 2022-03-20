A joint investigation is being carried out by police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue following a fire at the Westgate Club in Grantham yesterday (Saturday).

The fire was reported at 2.14pm and caused severe damage to a roof and to several floors of the disused building.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "It is unclear how the fire started and we are working to establish the cause. No one was injured.

Westgate fire. Photo: RSM Photography (55552794)

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area before the fire or around the time it started.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 235 of March 19.

Westgate fire. Photo: RSM Photography (55552877)

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that there was severe damage by fire to the roof and third floor, and moderate fire damage to the second and ground floor of a disused commercial building.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Grantham, Corby Glen and Sleaford using six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and one aerial ladder.

Part of Westgate was closed off while firefighters tackled the blaze and photographs of the incident show the fire taking hold in the roof space of the building.

A music festival was taking place in Market Place when the fire started. The Welcome Back Folk Festival was interrupted when firefighters arrived but was able to continue later on.

Witness John Gill, of Metheringham, was there for the festival where a stage was set up for the performers in Market Place.

Mr Gill said: "There were six fire engines, but the show went on regardless. The local council staff who were marshalling the festival were brilliant. They got the fire brigade onto site and kept everyone safe and then went back to marshal the folk festival."

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Westgate. Photo: John Gill (55556101)

Marshalls in Westgate were praised for their work when the fire broke out. Photo: John Gill (55556103)