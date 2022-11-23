Police are continuing their investigations into an A1 crash that resulted in the death of an 80-year-old woman from the Grantham area.

Lincolnshire Police attended the two-car crash on the A1 between Barrowby and Foston on Thursday, November 17, after a Nissan Micra was driving in the wrong direction of the northbound carriageway and crashed into a black Volvo XC90.

An 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

The crash on the A1. Credit: RSM Photography (60757426)

Lincolnshire Police have made no arrests since the crash and investigations are ongoing.

The driver in the black Volvo sustained minor injuries at the time.

Anyone with any information can contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 413 of 17 November or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 413 of 17 November’ in the subject line.

To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.