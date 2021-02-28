Investment is great news for patients

Column by Paul Matthew, director of finance and digital, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

As a trust we have benefited from Government funding that will help us to improve our diagnostic services.

This has enabled us to invest millions of pounds in state-of-the art imaging equipment across the trust and we are in the process of rolling this out to all of our main hospital sites.

A new MRI scanner is already scanning patients at Grantham and District Hospital, providing much more detailed and faster scans. In the coming weeks a new CT scanner will also be installed on the site.

Paul Matthew, ULHT Director of Finance and Digital (44612812)

These will help to improve cancer treatment as patients can be scanned earlier, leading to a quicker diagnosis and being able to start treatment sooner.

Both of the scanners will be housed in upgraded suites which will not only provide more detailed images, but also a better overall experience for our patients in Grantham and across the county.

This investment of more than £2 million at Grantham and District Hospital is part of our five-year improvement plan to provide outstanding care for patients across the county.

This really is an exciting time for the trust and the whole team has been looking forward to getting all of the new scanners up and running.

We are also making a number of other investments across our sites and seeing this imaging equipment installed is such great news for both patients and staff.

During the pandemic we have also continued to invest in our buildings and infrastructure at Grantham, including major investments in new LED lighting, fire doors and other fire safety works, as well as improvements to our heating system.

All of these investments are part of our ongoing programme to give our teams the equipment and environments they need in order to provide our patients with the best possible service and experience - not only for today, but also for the future.