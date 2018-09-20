A plea has been made for traders in Westgate to help develop the street and turn it into a ‘Bishy Road.’

Members of South Kesteven District Council and officers from InvestSK made the plea at a council meeting, reporting on their visit to the iconic street in York.

Coun Nick Robins told the Culture and Visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee how a once run-down street has been transformed, something he hoped to see repeated in Grantham, Bourne and the Deepings.

He said: “It took one dynamic man, a special needs teacher who opened a hardware shop and inspired other traders. They had road closures and street parties. They have flags and lights across the street.”

These days, Bishopthorpe or ‘Bishy’ Road is noted for many independent traders and community-related activities and has won awards as the ‘Best Street in Britain.’

But despite talking to several Westgate traders, Coun Robins reported there was little interest from those he has spoken to, with them saying they do not have the time to start their own traders organisation and organise activities.

Coun Judy Stevens agreed many self employed people are busy enough with their own businesses. But Coun Robins said some need to step back for ten minutes and see a bigger picture of how footfall can be increased, which might save their businesses.

He told the meeting: We can’t put a bucket of money in and hope it works. We need buy in from everyone.”

Steve Bowyer, strategic lead at InvestSK, said his agency would try and find some business ambassadors.

After the meeting, Coun Robins said he would ‘re-look’ at finding enthusiastic traders. Details of Bishy Road can be found at www.bishyroad.net