A new website and promotional film has been launched to showcase South Kesteven's leisure, culture and heritage.

Devised by InvestSK, the council-owned body which exists to boost the South Kesteven economy, the website and video aims to encourage more residents and visitors to explore what’s on offer locally.

The new website also promotes South Kesteven’s events and festivals, hotels and boutique B&Bs, theatre, arts and outdoor activities and has a handy itinerary feature to help users plan their visit.

Coun Nick Robins, SKDC cabinet member for retail and visitor economy, said: “South Kesteven really does have something for everyone to enjoy and our new website helps visitors discover what’s on offer. Travel back in time to visit some of the finest stately homes in the country and hear the stories of our district’s sons and daughters who shaped the world we live in today.

“Fast-forward to the present day and you’ll find a warm welcome in our country pubs, hotels and market towns, with cuisine to satisfy all tastes. And if you’re feeling energetic, we have miles of magnificent countryside with big open skies to explore.”

Andrew Norman, head of visitor economy at InvestSK, said: “The new Discover South Kesteven website provides a central hub for visitors and residents to explore our magnificent district and enjoy all it has to offer.

“It forms the centrepiece of our visitor economy marketing activity – from our soon-to-launch annual visitor guide and busy events programme, to our press and social media activity – we’ll be driving tens of thousands of visits to the new site each year.”

The new promotional film celebrates the diverse appeal of South Kesteven, painting a vibrant picture of historic houses, gardens, festivals, churches and events.

From the equestrian excitement of Burghley Horse Trials to the peace and calm of Easton Walled Gardens, sumptuous food, delightful villages, walks in the woods and quirky events such as the Deeping’s Duck Race, the film captures the essence of a remarkable part of the world.

Visit the new website and view the promotional film at www.discoversouthkesteven.com