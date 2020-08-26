InvestSK will hold its quarterly Business Breakfast next month to share an update on South Kesteven’s economic landscape following the impact of Covid-19 and to understand how local businesses are adapting.

Skills will be the focus of the event with guest speaker Ruchi Aggarwal from the University of Lincoln providing a digest of the training opportunities available through the new University Centre in Grantham.

The ‘Rethink & Recover’ event - which will take place in the form of an online webinar from 9.30am – 10.30am on Wednesday September 2 - will be hosted by South Kesteven’s economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK.

InvestSK (22228093)

Councillor Kelham Cooke, Chairman of InvestSK and Leader of South Kesteven District Council, will open the event and provide an update on the local authority’s response to the pandemic and the work that’s been delivered to support businesses.

Coun Cooke said: “InvestSK events are a unique opportunity for businesses from across the district to come together, hear the latest news and updates first-hand, and to share their views about what additional support they’d find useful.

“Listening to our businesses and understanding the issues and challenges they face has never been more important and our Business Breakfasts are a great way to do that.”

Coun Barry Dobson, Vice Chairman of InvestSK and Deputy Leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “We know many of our local companies are adapting their way of working and offering different products and services in response to changing consumer habits, so it’s important we hear more about how this affects the skills of their employees and any training gaps that might exist.

“Working with local providers, we’ll use the insight gathered to help refine the training offer to make sure the skills businesses need are available where and when they need them.”

The InvestSK Business Breakfast will take place on Wednesday September 2 from 9.30am - 10.30am via Zoom.

The event is open to all South Kesteven businesses and is free to attend. Please register in advance by visiting:www.investsk.co.uk/events

