InvestSK to host online briefing for South Kesteven businesses

InvestSK will hold a briefing event to help local businesses understand what support is available to assist in their recovery following the lockdown.

The event, which will take place in the form of an online webinar from 9.30am – 10.30am on Friday 5th June, will be hosted by South Kesteven’s economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, Chairman of InvestSK and Leader of South Kesteven District Council, will open the event and provide an update on the local authority’s response to the pandemic and, specifically, the work that’s been undertaken to support businesses.