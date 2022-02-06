A club is inviting people with an interest in photography to join up.

Grantham and District Camera Club meets on Tuesday evening, 7pm to 9pm, from September to April at the Old Clubhouse, Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road.

People can attend meetings on Zoom if they wish. For more information email GDCC@outlook.com or go to granthamcameraclub.club

The club is also inviting people to join it for its outdoor social photography sessions in Grantham.

The events are free and members will give tips and advice on taking pictures as the small groups go around town.

These events will take place from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, March 6, 13 and 20.

