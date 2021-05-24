Community netball is returning to courts in Grantham.

Louise Key is running the netball sessions on Wednesday evenings at The Meres leisure centre. Louise says people can relive those memories with a game of netball, new friends and lots of fun.

Covid precautions will be in place to keep people safe.

Fun netball sessions are taking place in Grantham. (47423547)

To book a place and for more details email louise.key@englandnetball.co.uk or call/text 07545 924994.

More information about venues and times are available at www.englandnetball.co.uk