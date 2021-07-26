People are being invited to join a free evening walk this week which will show how the estate of Belton Woods and Londonthorpe Woods are being connected.

The walk will take people through Bellmount, owned by the National Trust, and Londonthorpe Woods which is managed by the Woodland Trust, a Grantham-based charity.

The guided walk will allow people to explore the new access points and footbridge connecting the two areas for walkers.

Londonthorpe Woods. (48466303)

The walk will last about an hour and is 6km long.

Booking is essential and can be made by emailing ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org

The £1.2 million project aims to ‘reconnect’ Bellmount, the eastern part of the Belton House estate, and Londonthope Woods, on the edge of Grantham.

The project to “reconnect Grantham to its historic landscape” will create unprecedented access between the sites, allowing people to seamlessly explore a combined area of 225 hectares of woods and parkland so that visitors can discover both its secret history and environmental treasures.

New wooden gateposts and rail fencing have gone up in woodland off Five Gates Lane as part of plans to introduce conservation grazing on the site and an area has also been set aside for an outdoor classroom for local schools.