Iraq War veteran soldier opens Witham Plaice fish and chip shop in South Witham after former comrade's suicide

By Chris Harby
Published: 17:00, 08 November 2021

A four-year project to open a new village fish and chip shop has helped a former Iraq War veteran come to terms with a difficult few years.

Darren Jones, who owns a building company, began work on converting a dilapidated former hairdressers in 2017 and earlier this autumn finally opened Witham Plaice, in South Witham.

The project and a hectic work schedule has become part of Darren's unofficial rehabilitation programme after a turbulent chapter.

