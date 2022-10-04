An Irish dancer is preparing for an international competition.

Ellie Cunnington, aged 18, is set to take part in the world championships of Irish dancing later on October 22 and 23.

She qualified for this event after winning in her category (primary) at the CRG All England Championships in April in Clacton-on-Sea.

Ellie Cunnington won in her category at the national competition in April. (59731367)

Ellie said: “I wasn’t expecting to win, so I was quite surprised.

“I think I’m quite an energetic person in general and [Irish Dancing] helped me a lot, especially getting up in front of a lot of people."

Ellie was awarded fourth in her treble reel, first and second in her solos, gaining her an overall first place in the championship.

She attends the Conroy Irish Dance Academy in Lincoln, while studying at Grantham College.

Ellie picked Irish dancing up a year ago when she joined the academy, having done it before at both primary and secondary school.

She explained that her first experience of it was in Year 4 at St Mary's Primary School, joining the Irish dance club because her dad's side of the family come from Ireland.

Ellie will be joined by her parents and brother when she goes over to Ireland for the first time for the world championships later this month.

Kasia Cunnington, Ellie's mum, said: "We are very proud of our daughter Ellie on how far she has come with her Irish dancing.

"To be able to do a world competition in Ireland this October is already a massive achievement.

"Ellie is very confident on the stage. She captures the hearts, minds of the public watching her on the stage.

"Ellie loves controlling the steps in the rhythm of Irish music. We, the family, are proud of her confidence in dancing."

Ellie said: “I would recommend Irish Dancing because it’s very energetic and there’s loads of rhythm and movement in it.

"My teachers Tom and Sinead really helped me improve my confidence."