One of the world's most imaginative interpreters of Irish folk music will be taking to the stage in Grantham.

Dervish will be performing at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 25 as part of their UK tour.

The six piece consists of Cathy Jordan on vocals, bodhrán and bones, Brian McDonagh on mandola, Tom Morrow on fiddle, Michael Holmes on bouzouki, Shane Mitchell on accordion and Liam Kelly on flute and whistles.

Photo © Colin Gillen/framelight.ie (55857496)

Dervish are globally recognised as masters of the Irish folk genre, and were widely celebrated in 2019 for their album, The Great Irish Songbook.

The album featured celebrity performers, including Vince Gill, Rhiannon Giddens and Steve Earle.

During their performance in Grantham, Dervish will be featuring tracks from their back catalogue as well as firm fan favourites and arrangements from their latest album.

Photo © Colin Gillen/framelight.ie (55857492)

The band accordionist and co-founder Shane Mitchell said: "We are really looking forward to putting on a show in Grantham and getting back in front of audiences across England and Wales that we have not seen for some time.

"We are very much in a nostalgic mood these days and we are digging deeper into our back catalogue and bringing back some of our older material which we have not done for a while."

Dervish's founding members were childhood friends, and as young musicians in 1989 they were commissioned to record an album of music from the renowned Sligo tradition.

Photo © Colin Gillen/framelight.ie (55857486)

Despite an international response, they turned down record-deal offers and instead launched their own label, releasing their sophmore effort Harmony Hill in 1993, which climbed the Irish charts.

Over the years Dervish has appeared at some of the world's biggest festivals, including Glastonbury and Rock in Rio, and have shared the stage with James Brown, Neil Young and Sting.

The band has committed themselves to the art of traditional music and have made a name for themselves as one of the foremost purveyors of Irish Folk.

For more information on their Grantham performance, visit https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/dervish