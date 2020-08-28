Is otter to blame for killing fish in the ponds of Grantham homes?

A number of fish, including expensive koi carp, have been killed in ponds at homes in Grantham.

Today, a resident of the Manthorpe estate, told how one of her koi carp had been half eaten and she believed other fish were missing.

Rosalyn Rose said on Nextdoor.co.uk: "Got up to find one of my koi carp chewed in half. Looks like we have had an otter, even though we are a long way from river/dyke."

One of Rosalyn Rose's fish had been eaten. (41437595)

She added: "Only seen two fish left in pond but hard to tell as water all churned up. Now looking for entry point in garden. If you have a pond check your garden security, we have fencing all around!"

Rosalyn said that she had found the point where the predator had got in after following a trail of fish scales and her husband had blocked it up with a concrete block.

She said: "I don't think a net would stop a hungry otter. Ours is a raised pond with wire netting around the edge. The fish we have left seemed traumatised, won't feed. Bit upset as haven't seen my fish I have had for over 15 years. Waiting for water to clear."

Another resident of the estate, Claire Allen, said: "We are on the estate too, all ours have disappeared. Our back gate was open, didn’t know if we had had intruders and they had taken them."

Read more AnimalsGrantham