A supermarket chain is eyeing Grantham as a location for a new store.

Russian discount store Mere has confirmed plans to open four stores in the UK this year.

But now the chain, dubbed 'Russian Lidl' wants to open more than 300 stores over the next eight to 10 years.

A Mere Retail store. Photo: Mere Retail

And according to trade magazine The Grocer, Mere, which trades as Svetofor in Russia, has listed Grantham as a location for a store.

Mere has 3,200 stores internationally and opened its first European Mere store in 2018.

It had originally planned to open its first store in the UK in Preston in June - but this has now reportedly been pushed back.

Mere stores in Europe effectively double up as warehouses, with suppliers delivering straight to the shops, cutting down costs on having to store items elsewhere.

As well as fresh food, Mere shops across Europe also have chilled and frozen ranges.

Each store in the UK will have around 1,200 items, just eight staff, and be about 10,000 sq ft.

Speaking to The Grocer in June, Mere UK head of buying Pavels Antonovs said the supermarket's prices will undercut even the cheapest supermarkets.

Mr Antonovs said: “We are the gap in the market. We don’t have any competitors.

“Our model is no service and no marketing.”

It comes as Waitrose has denied rumours it is heading to Grantham.