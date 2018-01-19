Is there a home in Grantham for a 6ft penguin?

A six-foot tall, cuddly penguin is on the look-out for a new home after its current owner plans to downsize.

Maureen Bailey, 75, of Dudley Road, Grantham, won ‘Mumble’, who is named after the leading character in the 2006 Warner Bros film, in a raffle when she worked on the checkouts at Asda before her retirement in December 2016.

She said: “He was stood in the foyer at Asda to promote the launch of Happy Feet. Once the promotion had finished, Asda decided to raffle him off to raise money for some local children’s charities.

She said: “I actually only bought one ticket and suddenly found myself the owner of this great big penguin. It took two men to carry it. Although I didn’t know what to do with it at first, I quickly became very fond of him!”

Standing six-feet high and measuring approximately nine-feet around his waist, Mumble is definitely a showstopper.

Maureen added: “I used to stand him in my entrance hall so he was the first thing that visitors saw. They would always smile and loved giving him a big hug. He has had so many cuddles in his lifetime. He just has something special about him. He can cheer you up whatever kind of day you’re having.”

But with plans to move into a smaller property with fiancee James Bailey, Maureen has decided that it is time for Mumble to find a loving new home.

She added: “I will be very sad to see him go but we just won’t have room for him when we move. He deserves to be seen and enjoyed.”

If you’re interested in giving Mumble a home at the right price, please call Maureen on 07721 842081.