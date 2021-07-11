Is this the worst street in Grantham for potholes?

Angry residents in Grantham say they are fed up with being fobbed off about potholes on the street in which they live.

Residents living on Queensway said the road and pavements are an accident waiting to happen after being blighted by potholes for years.

Paul and Ann Parker, who have lived at the top of Queensway for more than 45 years, claim that the street is not being treated as a priority as it is not in the centre of town.

Ann, 64, said: “The roads have just got worse over time. We have been fighting for something to be done for over 10 years now.”Neighbour Steven Sutton moved to Queensway 27 years ago and cannot remember the road ever being resurfaced in all that time.

He added: “The pavements are just as bad as people are forced to drive on them to try and avoid the potholes. I’ve had scratches on my car and marks from tarmac.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, added: “They seem to do one little hole at a time. Surely it’s just cost effective to do them all at once.”

Another neighbour, Rebecca Kunzi, says the road is an accident waiting to happen after nearly falling over several times in darkness.

She added: “There are no lights and so it is difficult when trying to see where you’re walking after arriving home from work. It’s difficult to get to the door.”

John Towle has lived on Canberra Crescent, off Queensway, for the past 41 years and is concerned for the elderly residents living closeby.

He added: “The pavements are getting worse. We have a lot of folk on the street who push trolleys or use walking sticks and so it makes it even more dangerous for them to get around.”

Down the road from John lives John and Maureen Auckland. They are calling for more to be done after John landed in hospital after falling on the uneven pavement outside his home and injuring himself.

Maureen said: “We can’t remember when the road was resurfaced properly. We are just sick of it now. It’s terrible.”

Alan Skelton has lived next door after moving on to Queensway 46 years ago.

He added: “Buses sometimes struggle to get by due to vehicles on the road and so are forced to come on to the pavements, but they are not built for heavy vehicles.”

Rachel Newham also lives on Queensway, and explained how her former partner fractured his foot after tripping on the pavement outside their home.

Residents have now called on the support of South Kesteven District councillor Ian Selby, who represents the Harrowby ward.

He said: “Our residents on the estates in this ward do not get fair treatment by the county council.

“The roads are appalling, especially around the Queensway area and also ‘Poets Corner’ [the Shakespeare, Keats and Tennyson Avenue area].

“Very few people can even remember when they were last resurfaced. These people pay their council tax and deserve fairness instead of having to put up with bodged up repairs that last five minutes. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

It comes as Lincolnshire councillors have approved a plan to put £10 million more into fixing the county’s crumbling roads.

At Tuesday’s county council executive meeting, members outlined a plan to do more on a matter that was described as the “number one issue” during May’s elections.

The £10 million road funding proposal will now need to be approved by the full council at a meeting in September.

After being contacted by the Grantham Journal this week, Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that further repair work on Queensway has been scheduled.

A spokesperson added:“The team have confirmed that further repair work on Queensway has actually taken place today.

“The road has also been put forward for a future resurfacing scheme. In the meantime we’ll continue to monitor the state of the road, and carry out repairs where necessary.

“We also welcome residents reports through FixMyStreet.”

n Is your street blighted by potholes? Get in touch by emailing comment@granthamjournal.co.uk