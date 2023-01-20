A memorial bench for Sir Isaac Newton has been replaced after a spelling mistake was found.

The bench, created by Roll and Scroll based in Grantham, has been placed on Woolsthorpe Road, around half a mile away from Newton's birthplace, Woolsthorpe Manor.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the previous bench was found to have a mistake on it, with Isaac's name spelled as 'Issac'.

The bench placed on Woolsthorpe Road. Photo: Chris Kennedy (61975143)

However, the bench has now been reinstalled and was "created for the local community", said Chris Kennedy, owner of Roll and Scroll.

He added: "The bench was commissioned by Colsterworth Parish Council. They asked me earlier last year to come up with some ideas."

When Chris announced on Facebook the bench had been replaced he said "some things happen", addressing the mistake.

The bench placed on Woolsthorpe Road. Photo: Chris Kennedy (61975114)

He added: "I’m very happy to create work for the local community so they can enjoy it as much as I do.

"I find my work a labour of love as always to the villages and to the people who it matters to!"

Colsterworth Parish Council raised £850 for the bench and Chris donated £400 towards it.