The apple tree at Woolsthorpe Manor, which inspired Isaac Newton's theory of gravity, has been dedicated to The Queen as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, patron of The Queen’s Green Canopy, has unveiled a nationwide network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and 70 Ancient Trees to be dedicated to Her Majesty in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

To mark the launch, The Prince of Wales recorded a video message under one of the Ancient tree dedications – the old Sycamore at Dumfries House in Scotland.

Newton's apple tree at Woolsthorpe Manor. Image credit: Adrian Houston and Charles Sainsbury-Plaice (56379922)

The apple tree at Woolsthorpe Manor where Sir Isaac Newton wondered why objects always fall downwards, continues to thrive in the orchard at Woolsthorpe Manor. The “Flower of Kent” apple tree, which first put down roots around 400 years ago, still blossoms every spring and bears fruit for harvesting.

In his message, Prince Charles said: "These working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation’s amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy. The Ancient woodlands and trees can be found in urban as well as rural environments, from National Parks to residential areas, representing the unique diversity of all corners of the United Kingdom.

"Trees and woodlands have a profound significance for us all – their steadfast and reassuring presence a reminder of our long serving Sovereign and her enduring dedication. Let us ensure that in her name we can now protect and strengthen this wonderful living Canopy for the next 70 years and, hopefully, way beyond. And, above all, let us ensure that future generations can celebrate and enjoy them.”

By sharing the stories behind the Ancient woodlands and trees, as well as the incredible efforts that are made to protect them, The Queen’s Green Canopy aims to raise awareness of these treasured habitats and the importance of conserving them for future generations.

The Ancient Tree dedication marks the start of a long-term project to propagate material to ensure that the genetic resource and unique characteristics of some of the UK’s most important trees is preserved.

In addition to the old Sycamore in Scotland, pictures of dedications in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been released to mark the launch, bringing to life key themes.