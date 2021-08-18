After a combined 7,864 jumps and 3,500 calories burned, a team of sponsored skippers from Grantham-based IT company Datcom raised more than £2,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance last week in a fund-raising Skipathon.

Against the backdrop of the ambucopter poised for take-off at LNAA headquarters in Lincoln, the team jumped the rope - relay style - to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Earlier in the year Datcom made the LNAA their company ‘Charity of the Year,’ and this was the first in a programme of fund-raiser events to be held throughout the year to help in the mission to save lives across the region.

The team from Datcom who held a Skipathon to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. (50318553)

As a charity, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no direct Government funding and relies solely on public donations to fund their day-to-day operations. Yet, in order to maintain operations in attending some of the most serious and critical 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the charity must raise £7.4 million pounds this year.

Tanya Taylor, corporate partnership manager, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Datcom team for their efforts and tremendous energy. This has been an incredibly busy time for our air ambulance crew, in fact we have now got a secondary operational ambucopter attending some of the most critical incidents occurring on the roads in our region.

"It is only through the help of local people donating and the support from businesses like Datcom, that we can maintain our high level of services and ensure our team is available to help where it is needed the most."

The team from Datcom who raised £2,000 from their Skipathon for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. (50318555)

Datcom sales director and event organizer Hannah L. Sang said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity from our clients in supporting our fund-raising efforts. We had set a target of raising £3,500 throughout the year, which is the cost of a single LNAA mission - we have achieved nearly half that in our first event!

"We have been really humbled by getting a glimpse behind the scenes of LNAA headquarters today. The highly specialist skills of the medics and phenomenal service they provide is really second-to-none, and in an emergency situation any one of us may need their help."

To see the Skipathon in action https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OKPAdy7sI0