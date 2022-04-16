Spring is underway and hopefully we find the temperature increasing as we move towards the warmer months, allowing us to get out with our friends and families and explore everything the district has to offer, says Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

COVID certainly has left its mark on our lives, not only by subjecting many to isolation and stress, but also changing our routines, including how and where we work. That is why it is more important than ever to get out and about, connecting with nature and prioritising our physical and mental health. It is so easy to underestimate the benefits exercise and fresh air can have on our wellbeing, and we are blessed in South Kesteven with amazing parks, open spaces, and community events.

Last month, the town centre came alive with the amazing Folk Festival, funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, which I was lucky enough to attend. The event was a major success, with music, food, and family entertainment continuing throughout the day in what turned out to be a beautiful sunny day in Grantham.

Coun Kelham Cooke (49817041)

The following week, the Welcome Back Fund also allowed us to host the Youth Fest, which saw a free pop-up skatepark and activities for our younger residents. The younger generations, who thrive on social interaction, have been hit particularly hard by the disruption and unpredictability of the last few years, so it was great to see so many children getting out and enjoying themselves. And last but not least, we also enjoyed six days of fun in the town as the Mid-Lent Fair returned after two years of postponements.

It has been amazing to see so many of our residents and visitors fill our high streets again and reconnect after so many years of distance. I was so proud, not just to see the incredible work done by the officers at SKDC in organising these great events, but also to see first-hand the community spirit that continues to thrive in and around Grantham, in spite of the challenges we have all faced in the past few years.

Personally, I am particularly excited to see what the communities in each of our towns have planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, an historic day for our country, and I think the combination of warm weather and patriotism will see our streets truly come alive. Please keep an eye out for the Summer edition of SKToday for information on the Jubilee, and please let us know your plans for, and share with us your photos of, this

unprecedented event.