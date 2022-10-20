MP for Grantham and Stamford, Gareth Davies, has reacted to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Liz Truss became the shortest serving Prime Minister after resigning this afternoon (Thursday), just 44 days after her first day in office.

Gareth Davies MP, who backed leadership candidate Rishi Sunak in his bid to be prime minister this summer against Truss, offered the outgoing Prime Minister his best wishes, while stressing the importance of managing the international and domestic challenges ahead.

(57351646)

He said: “Today, Liz Truss has made a difficult and honourable decision in the national interest. I send her, and her family, my very best wishes.

"At a time when we face grave international and domestic challenges, it is vital that we restore stability in our country and in our Government.

"Whoever becomes our next Prime Minister will have my full support in delivering for our local area and the whole country.”