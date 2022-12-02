District councillors were consulted over plans for a major new reservoir, with concerns raised over the potential impact on nearby residents.

Earlier this year, Anglian Water revealed plans for a multi-billion pound reservoir on land close to Donington and Billingborough in Scredington.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee have been consulted over the proposals, despite the project site being in neighbouring North Kesteven.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir (59375231)

The reservoir could supply up to 166 million litres of water per day to 500,000 homes throughout the year, and would be around five square kilometres in size.

Councillors were given the opportunity to ask questions of Anglian Water representatives at a planning meeting on Thursday, before they voted in favour of approving a formal response.

The response recognised the "significant loss" of agricultural land and said that this would need to be "weighed against the public benefits, both local and the wider area".

"The Council is concerned that construction of the site and visitor numbers could impact the highways network including the A52, A15 the A1," continued the response.

"Sufficient space for a circular cycle (and walking) routes around the reservoir should be traffic free to encourage cyclists of all ages and abilities.

"A full climate change study should be undertaken covering a wide range of areas, from construction to operation."

Councillors asked if the estimated 20 households directly affected by the project would be given assistance with relocating as well as financial compensation.

Councillor Ian Selby (unaligned) said: “We need to bear in mind that some of these residents have probably lived there for generations. It’s a big upheaval for some people."

Andrew Prior, planning and consents lead at Anglian Water, responded: "We are deeply conscious of the disruption this will cause to residents and many of them will lose their homes.

"It’s something we have thought about right from the start. It is not possible to put down a reservoir of this size anywhere in East Anglia without affecting homes, farms and businesses."

He explained that the compensation packages were a matter of "private discourse" and that Anglian Water could not relocate the residents themselves.

Andrew added: "The basis is financial compensation for them which is fairly typical for a large scheme like that. We don’t have the powers to go out and buy them replacement land.

“Our main aim is to provide [the households] with certainty next year. We have no intention of keeping people as prisoners in their own homes."

Councillors also asked which areas would benefit from the water collected by the reservoir.

Anglian Water stakeholder and engagement lead, Adam Speed, said: “The water is very much for the Anglian Water region and Lincolnshire will benefit from that as well.

"I know there was a lot of discussion about this water going south and being part of a scheme with Affinity Water but that scheme has fallen away, it is solely for the Anglian Water region."

He said that the reservoir project was part of "planning for resilience" across the Anglian Water region, adding "if we don’t take action now, we face a significant water shortage".

Technical director, Nick Walters, explained that the water for the reservoir would mostly be extracted from the River Witham, around 18km from the project site, adding that Anglian Water were also exploring options of adding water from the River Trent.

It was confirmed that the timeline of the project would be around 17 years, with up to 10 years of construction and filling set to follow the statutory consultation period.

Councillor Gloria Johnson (Con) said: “I’m going to be 100 when this is completed. Why is it taking so long?”

“I think the need is a lot sooner. People need to look at it as a matter of urgency because of climate change.”

Andrew said: “It’s a problem we have with infrastructure in this country. To start with, we have a statutory process that we have to follow with statutory consultation periods.

"The secretary of state takes around 18 months to make her decision, then you’ve got to finance the reservoir, then you’ve got to dig an enormous hole. That takes a really long time."

With the potentially lengthy construction period in mind, councillor Penny Milnes (Ind), asked if there would be compensation for nearby villages, who will be "suffering from noise, dust and traffic?"

"That is a long time of disruption," she added.

Andrew responded, saying: “There is not going to be a compensation package for all the local residents, it is mostly for properties that are nearest to the project and most directly affected by it."