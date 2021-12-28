We have now given over 126 million vaccinations against Covid-19 since the pandemic began, including over 28 million people boosted with an extra line of defence in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant, says Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

I have spent my free time volunteering as a vaccinator at our local sites this year and it has been incredibly moving to see the queues of people responding to the call to action in the past month so that we can protect our communities and loved ones over this festive break.

The national effort to come forward and get jabbed has ultimately saved lives and ensured that our hospitals are not overwhelmed at an already difficult time of year for the NHS.

Caroline Johnson (23271513)

It is vital that we invest in healthcare in our plan for recovery, and particularly in local provision in rural counties such as ours. I welcome the Government’s recent announcement of significant investment of £12 million injected into our Lincolnshire hospitals which I know my constituents rely on. I understand that this will be used to expand and improve areas of the United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust’s hospitals, as well as upgrading digital capability for the benefit of patients and staff.

All key workers have worked so hard over the past year, including our local posties who I had the pleasure of visiting recently to thank them for all their hard work throughout the pandemic and in the run up to their even busier festive period. The Royal Mail staff have been working tirelessly to ensure loved ones stay connected throughout these challenging times and have played a vital role in our national response by servicing hundreds of thousands of test kits for the NHS every day in addition to their annual piles of cards and presents at this time of year.

I continue to press the Government for support for our independent shops, restaurants and cafes which make up an important part of the economy in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency, while also running my Christmas social media campaign to encourage residents to support them by shopping local this festive season. From local butchers to artisan bakeries and rustic florists to handcrafted jewellery, I have thoroughly enjoyed uncovering the treasures we have in our local shops in Sleaford and North Hykeham which we are incredibly fortunate to have, and it is vital we support them at Christmas and throughout the year.