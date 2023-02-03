Roads are the focus of this month's column by Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. He writes:

Winter can bring dangerous conditions to our county, and we’ve already seen a period of icy weather where our gritters have been out throughout the day and night to keep roads safe.

Our fleet of 43 gritters cover more than 2,000 miles of roads around Lincolnshire and we ensure we have plenty of salt in stock to account for those times of high demand.

It’s important we all leave extra time for journeys though and take care when the weather is bad – even gritted roads can still be hazardous.

November to March is also storm season, and is the time of year when we’re most likely to see flooding in our coastal areas. This year marks the 70th anniversary of Lincolnshire’s devastating east coast floods, where sadly 40 people lost their lives.

On January 31, 1953, large areas of the coast were flooded with the most seriously affected being Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Skegness.

A combination of high spring tides and severe winds caused a storm surge, and the sea overflowed into the towns, breaching the defences, and leaving them underwater.

With the morning’s high tide and the continued storm, the flood reached as far as two miles in land, devastating the towns and surrounding areas, including farmland.

The county council marked the anniversary of that dreadful event earlier this week, with a special service to remember those who lost their lives.

An exhibition about the 1953 floods will be on display at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, throughout February.

It’s great to see that the Grantham southern relief road – one of the country’s biggest road projects – is helping to train some of our county’s future engineers and construction workers.

Construction company, Galliford Try, have been singing the praises of one student worker, 17-year-old Lincolnshire lad Oscar Lacey, who is in his second year at Lincoln College.

It’s great that projects like the Grantham southern relief road can give local young people the chance to gain real-world engineering experience.

Hopefully Oscar and all the young students like him, can make the most of the knowledge and practice they have gained once they graduate.

The Grantham southern relief road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

For the latest news on the Grantham southern relief road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects