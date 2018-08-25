A Grantham councillor is backing parish council opposition to a planned ‘gypsy’ site at Cold Harbour.

Last Thursday, Welby Parish Council staged an extraordinary meeting to consider planning applications in the village, including one from Mr Joseph Bryan concerning land between High Dike and the B6403 at Cold Harbour.

Grantham St Vincent’s ward councillor Charmaine Morgan has urged South Kesteven District Council planning chief Sylvia Bland to put the application before councillors, rather than be determined by officers because “it is very contentious locally and there are a number of material planning considerations.”

Coun Morgan says the proposal involves building on green land outside the curtilage of Grantham, it has road safety implications, pedestrian access would be an issue, the site is not ‘sustainable’ and it does not meet council policies.

“People speed in the vicinity and being blunt, it would be like living in a roundabout”.

Cold Harbour residents have told her planned ‘bunds’ to mitigate noise for the residents may reflect noise in their direction and harm visibility at an already dangerous road junction. Nearby schools are already over-subscribed.

Mrs Morgan added: “However, there is a need to support our traveller community. Please advise what safe and sustainable space SKDC has set aside for our traveller community to use. They should not be forced to live on what is little more than a busy dangerous roundabout.”

Welby Parish Council agreed to oppose the application, branding it unsuitable, due to the main roads around it.

Parish chairman John Fisher also noted extra safety concerns for the children who it is said would live on the site.

He added the meeting accepted a plan to convert barns into several houses.

The planning application for the ‘gypsy’ site said: “The applicant seeks planning permission to provide six residential family pitches and six transit pitches to meet a recognised need for such facilities in the area to facilitate a gypsy lifestyle.”

Planning agent Joe Salt added: “Please note in regards to making a decision that there will be children living on the site and as such any decision by the council should be made having considered the best interests of the children.”