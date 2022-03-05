In the last few weeks we have agreed our budget for the year ahead at the county council, say Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Our intention at the start of the year, was to increase the part of the council tax that funds adult care by three per cent, to cover rising costs and demand. When we consulted on this there was general support for this approach.

However, last year our funding for road maintenance from the government was cut by £12m. We have lobbied the Department of Transport and the Transport Secretary to re-instate this, but having had no response from them, we have been forced into finding a way to fill that funding gap ourselves.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (55260989)

At our recent full council meeting, councillors voted in favour of our amended plan, instead of spending 25% less on maintaining and repairing the county’s roads. £2.3m will be used from our reserves, along with an extra £3.5m we received from business rates that we hadn’t accounted for, and an increase in general council tax of two per cent, which will raise £6.4m.

I’ll be clear that I don’t think this is a fair way to pay to maintain our 5,500 miles of road network in the county. Our residents pay road tax to central government, and are now in effect, being asked to pay again through local taxation.

As it is, there are 660 miles of road network in Lincolnshire that are in urgent need of repair. We continue to face an uphill struggle against potholes and deteriorating roads - even after making up this £12m shortfall.

By taking the steps we have taken, we will be able to fully re-build 37 miles of the county’s crumbling roads in addition to filling and repairing 24,000 potholes, which without this money, would have gone unrepaired. It is also likely that further deterioration and damage would lead to more costly repairs in the future.

Because of the way local authorities are funded, it is unlikely we will ever have the funding to bring every road up to the standards that we would like to see.

Lincolnshire is a large, rural county and its residents place a huge amount of importance on well-maintained, safe roads, so we will keep stressing the importance of this to Government.

In fact, I took the opportunity to discuss this with the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on his recent visit to the county. Our county MPs continue to reflect residents’ views about roads at a national level too.

You can find out more about our highways campaign at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/highwaysfunding