It’s coming to that time of year again, the nights are starting earlier and that last walk with the dog, be it in the fields or just around the block, is getting eerie.

Here are five tips to make sure you and your dog are seen while you are out and about.

1. Wear hi -viz – ok, so it’s not the coolest look, but sometimes plays to practical, and not necessarily to fashion concise.

Sara Barnes (47052050)

Hi-Viz doesn’t have to be worn just by you, you could get a hi-viz jacket for your dog as well.

2. Don’t forget to light up! I’m not talking about taking up smoking, but more think about either carrying a torch, wearing a head torch and/or an LED collar for the dog.

Carrying a light will help you see where you are going and where the dog does their business, so you can pick it up.

3. Stick to busier areas – if you aren’t confident about walking around the fields in the dark there is nothing wrong with switching it up and heading for a lead walk around the streets.

There will still be plenty of sniffs for your dog to get their nose in to and it’s a great opportunity to work on their lead walking skills.

4. Don’t let your dog off lead – if you can’t see them, then it is fairly safe to say you don’t have full control of your dog, and there is a legal requirement for you to have your dog under control.

Also you might not be able to find them if they get stuck in a fence or tangled in bushes.

5. Check that yours dogs stuff is fit for purpose – I’m not just talking about their lead and collar being in good condition, is their dog tag (remember all dogs should be wearing one outside the home) readable, and got the correct information on it, and while you are at it don’t forget to update the details on their microchip if anything has changed, especially your mobile number.

If you do let your dog off in the dark remember a couple simple things – pack yummy treats – these will help ensure better recall, if you see another light approaching call your dog back and put them on a lead – its good manners.