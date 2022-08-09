A firm which took home Business of the Year in the 2021 Grantham Journal Business Awards is encouraging people to enter this year.

BGB Engineering in Dysart Road was named the Grantham Journal’s of Business of the Year 2021, and was praised by judges for its growth during the pandemic, as well as its commitment to a circular economy of reusing products and materials.

Now, as the nomination period continues for this year’s awards, head of marketing at BGB Engineering who won Business of the year, said he would recommend firms enter this year.

“Grantham businesses get recognition for what they feel they deserve. It’s great to see the kinds of businesses we have in Grantham, seeing what they do around town.

“We would absolutely recommend people to put themselves forward - it has a great knock on effect.”

He said the award had been a “good accolade” to have because it recognised the firm’s local employees.

This year will mark our 23rd awards ceremony - recognising the very best businesses from Grantham and the surrounding villages.

The awards will be presented at a prestigious gala dinner in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

We’re also calling for support in the form of sponsorship – the awards need the backing of local businesses.

Journal acting editor Kerry Coupe said: “The Journal team is incredibly proud to be able to offer the spotlight to the many deserving businesses that make it into the final three in each category.”

There are once again 12 awards up for grabs, so no matter what your line of business there’s bound to be a category for you. Enter here.

To find out about sponsorship opportunities, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Our headline sponsors are: Pentangle, Moy Park and Viking Signs.

HOW TO ENTER / NOMINATE

Today, our dedicated awards website – www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk – opens for nominations and entries made by completing a simple form.

Each nominee/entrant will then receive a comprehensive application pack, which they will be asked to complete and return. These applications will be scrutinised by our judges in order to draw up their shortlist.

Three shortlisted finalists in each category will go forward. They will be interviewed by judges from our expert panel and will later be filmed – videos will be shown during the awards presentation event.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, the chance to place your business – and the people who are important to it – in the spotlight.

Any business within the Grantham Journal’s news coverage area is eligible.

Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and readers can also nominate.

The deadline for entries/nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 2. Completed comprehensive applications must be returned by Friday, September 9.

CATEGORIES

Business of the Year: Sponsored by Downtown

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

Businessperson of the Year

This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. They will have been instrumental in the success of their business and growing

the reputation of their business.

Employer of the Year

We are looking for employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and human resource policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction, creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well motivated and well trained team. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to others.

Employee of the Year

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution, not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow within a company apprentice scheme, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Business Innovation: Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow

and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

Independent Retailer of the Year

This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation, the ability to adapt to consumer/ trading trends.

Best Social Enterprise

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

Best New Start-Up: Sponsored by Duncan and Toplis

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a oneman band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years at the date of launch (July 8, 2022)

Customer Care: Sponsored by BGB

This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers. The organisation must have high quality customer service and clear methods of evaluation standards.

Environmental Champion: Sponsored by Viking Signs

This award will be presented to the business that can demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint with projects such as cutting its use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing its environmental understanding.

Judges’ Prestige Award

This award is not eligible for entry. The recipient will be chosen by the judges and will receive an engraved plaque, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering, to keep until the next business awards in 2023.

With thanks to our category sponsors Downtown, South Kesteven District Council, Duncan and Toplis and Viking Signs; and associate sponsors Listers BMW, LeoMedia, Taylor Made Securities, Reflect Recruitment, Hood Parkes and Grantham Estates.

