A couple from Grantham celebrated their platinum wedding today (Tuesday).

Derek and Brenda Young, aged 92 and 89 respectively, marked 70 years of happy marriage.

The couple wed at St Peter’s Congregational Church in Avenue Road on March 21, 1953 after meeting in Grantham.

Derek and Brenda have been married for 70 years. (63120816)

Brenda, the second oldest of nine children, was born in Hull, but was evacuated to Market Deeping with her older sister, Lois Wood, during the Second World War.

Her parents and siblings eventually moved to Grantham, where the family settled in Stuart Street.

Their home was bombed during the war, but the family were away at the time, and discovered that their street had been the victim of a bombing raid while on the train back to Grantham.

Derek and Brenda at an RNA dinner. (63120821)

Lois said: “We were fortunate because we would have been in the shelter."

Brenda said: “It was fate."

Derek completed two years of national service, which saw him go to Germany, in early 1950.

He met Brenda through his brother's girlfriend, as the two women worked at Barfords together.

Derek and Brenda on their wedding day. (63120827)

Brenda said she refused Derek twice, but eventually accepted his offer for a date, and the couple went to Granada Theatre in Grantham High Street, where Morrisons is now.

“It was love at first sight for me," said Derek. He admitted that he had already seen the film that they went to watch together, but neither of them could remember which movie they saw.

The couple said their wedding day was frosty in the morning, then the sun came out.

Derek and Brenda on their wedding day. (63120824)

Tony Young, Derek's brother, was his best man, while Lois was Brenda's maid of honour.

The pair had a son and a daughter, Colin and Diane, and have three grandchildren as well as seven great grandchildren.

Brenda said: "We've got a lovely family. We’ve had some laughs."

Derek worked at Aveling-Barfords for 33 years until 1980, when he left to start at the South East Lincolnshire Factory, which is now Autocraft.

He stayed there for 16 years until retiring aged 65.

Brenda worked for Barfords at Belton, and the pair used to meet at lunchtime

“I couldn’t get rid of him," Brenda joked.

Derek’s hobbies included Mercano models, while Brenda loved to knit. Sadly, she cannot do that anymore after having a stroke.

Derek also goes to Royal Navy Association meetings at Grantham Conservative Club in Castlegate every fortnight.

When asked for the secret of a long-lasting marriage, Derek said: "Like the lady in last week’s Journal, anyone who says they go through a marriage without any arguments is a liar."

The couple, who have now known eachother for 72 years, called these "tiffs" instead and agreed that marriage was about "give and take".

Brenda added: “I couldn’t do without him. He has to do the cooking.”