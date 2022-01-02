It’s been a strange year and I can’t say I’ve enjoyed all of it with being hit seriously hard with my health back in January but I’ve bounced back and managed to fulfil many of my duties, visiting many care homes, flag raising events, bench unveilings, opening new business ventures, tree plantings and fundraising, says Councillor Dean Ward, Mayor of Grantham.

I honestly thought we had seen the back end of Covid and good riddance but I was wrong and back it came like a bad smell, so fingers and everything else crossed we do eventually kick its butt in 2022. I know it won’t disappear altogether and eventually we will have to put up with it with some protection when we are jabbed - well those that want jabbing - it’s not my place to preach to those that choose not to, their choice.

The Mayor’s term of office is usually 12 months but due to covid I have a 20 month term ending in May 2022 so no more of my cheesy grin in the papers after that you will be pleased to hear. I was hoping to be the Mayor of Grantham when the Margaret Thatcher statue is unveiled. I still might be but no date set yet. That would have been a day to remember avoiding all the eggs lobbed at me.

I would like to thank the people of Grantham and the charter trustees for giving me the fantastic opportunity of being the mayor. I hope I served you well, I can honestly say “I gave it 100%” .

So all the best, stay safe and be lucky.