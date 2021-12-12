As of 4am on Tuesday, November 30, any travellers arriving in the UK, whether vaccinated or not, will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and to self-isolate until the results are received, says Grantham travel expert Lynne Page of www.lynnepagetravel.co.uk

To add to this, it was then announced that after 4am on Tuesday, December 7, all travellers will be required to take a PCR or Lateral Flow Test two days before departing back to the UK.

The PCR test must be booked before travelling and be purchased from a government approved list of providers. The reference number for this will need to be included on your Passenger Locator Form, to be completed 48 hours before your journey back to the UK.

There are some options to cut down on the time required to self-isolate. For example, you could take your test kit away with you, use it when you arrive and post it in the nearest drop-off point before travelling on to your home to isolate. This may speed up the time it takes to receive your results by a few hours. Alternatively, many airports have testing facilities and your results will usually be sent to you within three hours. These may be more costly; however, it reduces the length of time you are required to isolate, particularly if you have had to take unpaid leave from work.

Some European countries have also tightened their entry rules - Spain being one. They now require everyone aged 12 or over travelling from the UK to show either documentation proving that you have taken a PCR test 72 hours before travelling and tested negative; or proof that you have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Spain. They will accept the NHS Covid Pass.

Cyprus has announced that all UK arrivals will have to pay to take a PCR test on arrival at the airport and self-isolate at their accommodation until they receive the result which is usually within four hours. The tests can be pre-booked and are charged locally at 15 Euros.

As I have said before, due to the ever changing travel rules and restrictions, now more than ever it is important to use a travel agent who can support you with your holiday booking.