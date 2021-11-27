It's important to be vaccinated to support our local health services

Column by Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke

As we move into the colder season, it is important to vaccinate ourselves not only against COVID-19 but also the common flu. Autumn and winter are always challenging periods for our NHS, so vaccinations allows us to both protect ourselves and support our local health services.

We are all want to come together in Grantham in the build-up to Christmas, particularly the Christmas lights switch-on which will take place on Saturday, December 4, so we must continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

To help us all reunite ahead of the festive season, South Kesteven District Council has been awarded over £250,000 as part of the Government’s Welcome Back Fund to help support the return of local residents and shoppers to Grantham and other town centres.

The funds will be used to increase footfall for Grantham businesses and to protect shoppers from the virus, but also to make improvements to the town centre and help enhance areas which can benefit from this fund.

We are lucky to have such a vibrant commercial town with a variety of independent shops, restaurants, and market stalls, and supporting these local businesses is so important after two years of lockdowns and restrictions.

Shopping locally this Christmas will not only help our community but will also help reduce carbon emissions caused by online retailers or longer distance shopping.

Finally, it was a pleasure to visit the recently completed Spires development in Great Gonerby, a brand new site which provides 46 modern homes, helping SKDC to continue addressing the need for affordable housing in and around Grantham. The new homes are all either shared ownership, affordable rent, or Rent to Buy, and it was great to see many families having set up home already.