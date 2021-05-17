Today marked the start of step three of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown and the further lifting of restrictions.

As a result, indoor entertainment and hospitality businesses could all reopen, with elation the feeling for many local business owners and customers.

Savoy Cinema reopened its doors after a six month closure due to the Government's COVID-19 restrictions.

Jack Thompson, taking his daughter, Maci, to the cinema. (47267298)

Jack Thompson, taking his daughter, Maci, to the cinema for her 10th birthday, said that he was “glad” to be back in the cinema after such a long wait.

He said: “I would’ve come in any weather.”

Jack hadn’t realised that everything was opening on May 17, thinking that he had to wait until June. He added: “As soon as I realised, I booked it straight away!”

The Savoy cinema in Grantham. (43655817)

Kieron Bixon was also pleased to get back in the cinema. Joined by his family, he said: “it’s quite nice to get back to a bit of normality.”

He added that it felt like a step towards “getting everything we took for granted back.”

The Black Dog on Watergate opened indoors to its customers today, with Lynette and her neighbour Barry enjoying their first proper pint indoors for months.

Lynette, who has been a regular at the pub for six years, said: “When pubs were closed completely it was awful.”

Jim Curry and friend enjoying a pint in Nobody Inn. (47267301)

“It was like heaven to walk through that door. It felt like coming home.”

Lynette noted how important pubs were for socialisation. She added: “Sitting and chatting in a pub. It’s what people need.”

Eddie Pimlott, owner of Nobody Inn, was unable to open the pub until now as he doesn’t have a beer garden. He said it was “completely understandable” but that it “just wasn’t viable” for Nobody Inn to reopen until today.

Nobody Inn, image via Google Streetview (37219576)

Eddie said that “loads [of regulars] all came back” and that it was “like they’d never left”.

He added: “We’ll get through it. We nailed it last time.”

The landlord has spent plenty of time over the lockdowns refurbishing the pub and said that now Nobody Inn was back open again, he could “rest now and have a drink”.

Jim Curry was joined by his friends, who wished to remain nameless, in Nobody Inn earlier today.

They remarked that it was “great to get a decent pint again” and “nice to come out and not need to think about which coat you’ll be wearing.

Jim said: “I do miss standing at the bar”, but he added: “It’s good to be back again. It’s been a long time.”