In our seventh ‘Inspirational Women’ feature, we talk to rugby captain Jade Sheardown, and rugby manager Catherine Dickinson.

Despite growing up seeing no women playing rugby, the sport still captured the attention of Jade Sheardown and Catherine Dickinson.

Both play a vital role in the Kesteven Ladies, the only female rugby team in Grantham, as Jade is the captain and Catherine is the manager.

Jade Sheardown, Kesteven Ladies captain. Photo: Olie Hanson (63644192)

When Catherine went to university “they had a rugby team, but it was a handful of people and we struggled to get matches”, she said.

She added: “I’d always been interested in sport and always played team sports.

“When I then had my own children, I had boys and they played rugby and then I got into it that way.

Catherine Dickinson, Kesteven Ladies manager. Photo: Olie Hanson (63644183)

“I’d always been a fan, a spectator and a rugby mum.”

When Jade was growing up, she found that women playing rugby was “never really spoken about”.

She added: “At school, it was never an option. It was always football for boys and girls had to do netball, but I didn’t really want to do that.”

Jade’s husband, Robert Sheardown, is the captain of the men’s first team and has been playing for Kesteven Rugby Club since he was five years old.

For the last 14 years, Jade has been watching him play there.

When the Kesteven Ladies team was set up in 2017, she had no interest in it at first as she “couldn’t think of anything worse”.

However, when she tried it out and her husband asked her what it was like, she said she “absolutely loved it”.

Jade added: “I hated myself because I had to say my husband was right!

“Everyone thinks in rugby you are just going to get hurt and – it’s really rough.

“But it’s not like that, I can’t describe it.”

When the Kesteven Ladies began, Jade was only a player, but she became captain two years later.

She said: “Because I’ve been there from the start, I would probably say – and Catherine would laugh at this – I’m not afraid about saying what I think, putting my foot down and saying this is what we need to do.”

For Catherine, her playing career began at 45,”which is not the best age to start playing rugby”, she said.

She added: “When it was finally time to hang up my boots they thankfully they offered me a role [as manager] so that I could still be involved.”

Since the team began, Jade and Catherine have already seen so much progression.

Within the last two years, they have introduced a junior female side and they are already seeing youth players progress into the women’s team, as they can join from 17 years old.

Jade said: “Seeing those girls progress into the ladies team is the reason we did it in the first place.

“We knew that we wanted to have the ladies side set up and we wanted to do something and get women into rugby.

“It’s nice because now we’re actually seeing that happen and the girls moving it up.”

To both, rugby is a “family support”.

Jade added: “It creates something so much bigger than I think anyone expects.”

Just like the Kesteven Ladies, women’s rugby has seen a positive change.

Sports England, a non-departmental body under the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, stated that in the last five years the number of adult women playing rugby has grown from 25,000 to 40,000.

Despite drawbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic, 38 per cent of women said they were planning to play rugby more now than before 2020, the Rugby Football Union’s (RFU) National Rugby Service recorded.

With the next Women’s Rugby World Cup taking place in less than three years’ time, this goes “hand in hand with [the] growth of [the] women’s game”, Sports England claims.

Despite this progression, Jade and Catherine have both been questioned on whether the women’s game is different to the men’s.

Jade said: “Some people do think we have different rules or we have it easier, and I say we have it exactly the same.”

Catherine had it exactly the same. She added: “When people found out I was playing rugby they went, ‘is it full contact? Do you tackle?’ I say that’s my favourite bit!

“They look shocked and say, ‘so you actually tackle people’, and I say ‘yes because it is rugby, it’s not tiddlywinks’.”

With the future looking bright for women’s rugby, there is still more that needs to be done in both Jade and Catherine’s eyes.

Catherine said: “There’s been this success and progression of the England women and Red Roses.

“It has really helped to drive that interest and inspire those younger girls.

“But for it [rugby] to be an option in schools would make an even bigger difference.”

For girls or women who think rugby may be for them, Jade and Catherine offer their words of wisdom.

Jade said: “Just do it. I think if that seed is planted and you are thinking about it, then just come along.

“You’re allowed to get stuck in and learn a new skill.

“Put on a pair of trainers and come along. It’s always going to be the unknown otherwise.”

Catherine reiterated this point of those thinking about it should just “come along”.

She added: “You won’t regret it at all. It’s so much more than just playing a sport, it’s everything else.

“I’ve played a lot of team sports over the years, but I think it’s something you are literally putting your body on the line for.

“You have that respect and it gives you much more than just another team sport where you’re just competing.

“You’re there for your teammates on and off the pitch.”