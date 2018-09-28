Party favourite Jacob Rees-Mogg addressed a packed audience of Conservatives at an association dinner last week.

Sleaford and North Hykeham Association staged the event at the New Life Centre, Sleaford, also attracting top Tories from across Grantham and Stamford.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP said the Thursday dinner was very successful, with 150 diners.

Mr Rees-Mogg spoke on Brexit and said he supported Theresa May as PM, praising her efforts with regards to Europe.

Dr Johnson continued: “Jacob was a huge hit.

“He went around the tables and spoke to all and I was struck by the number of young people who were his fans and wanted selfies with him.”

Association deputy chairman Ray Wootten said he was “very impressed” with his guest.

He added: “He came across as down to earth, very friendly, charming and very knowledgeable.”

Wife Linda, a fellow Grantham councillor, added: “Jacob was delightful to speak to. He would make an excellent leader.”

SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke praised an “entertaining and interesting speech” on Brexit and noted his support for the Prime Minister.

Last night, the Sleaford & North Hykeham Association hosted Environment Secretary Michael Gove at The Olde Barn, Marston.