James Bond fans flock to midnight viewing of latest 007 film at Grantham Savoy

James Bond fans flocked to the cinema yesterday (Thursday) for the midnight showing of Daniel Craig's final 007 film.

Staff at Grantham Savoy, on St Catherine's Road, dressed to impress to welcome the cinema goers and to celebrate the release of the eagerly-anticipated James Bond film, No Time To Die, after the date was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film, originally set for release early last year, is Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the role of the secret agent.

Staff at Grantham Savoy dressed to impress. (51783406)

It's the cinema's first major film release since lockdown began in March 2020.

Marketing manager Lucy Cammack is looking forward to a busy weekend ahead.

She added: "It’s been a long wait for the release of No Time to Die and the entire Savoy team is looking forward to welcoming cinema goers back.

Staff at Grantham Savoy dressed to impress. (51783403)

"Our midnight showing had a fantastic turn out and looking at pre-bookings we’re expecting this to continue over the weekend."