January was the busiest month for the county police's drone team.

Lincolnshire Police made more than 80 drone deployments, leading to over 36 hours of operational flying time in the first month of the year.

Most of the flights focussed on protecting the public and detaining criminals.

January was the busiest month for Lincolnshire Police's drone teams. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62614829)

With more drones being made available across Lincolnshire and more officers being trained in Grantham and Skegness, the availability of commanders and officers who wish to use drones is increasing.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins, head of central operations, said: “With the force investing in this area, with the creation of a chief drone pilot post, and new drone technology, we are seeing amazing results.

“The training in-house and the community engagement carried out by our chief drone pilot is having a positive impact on both our policing priorities, and educating our communities, in the safe use of drones."

Last month, the drone teams were deployed 17 times to search for missing people, 14 times for suspect searches and the average flight time was 25 minutes.

The drones also supported officers deployed with firearms 14 times, with the average time being 50 minutes per incident.

Lincolnshire Police recently used drones in Grantham after they received reports of a man making threats with a weapon.

Drones used in searches can save hours of officer time and also allow the police to concentrate on further lines of enquiry.

The drone can also fly in all weather conditions including freezing temperatures, rain and high winds.

The pilots can switch between thermal and daytime views, and they have double the battery life of the older drones.